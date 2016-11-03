Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May smiles during a bilateral meeting with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos at 10 Downing Street in London, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/pool

LONDON The British government's appeal against a court ruling on its Brexit plans will be settled in the country's Supreme Court, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday, saying it was not a dispute over EU law.

Earlier, a British court ruled that the government needed parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, potentially delaying May's Brexit plans.

"First and foremost ... the next step is to appeal and for the Supreme Court to hear that," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"The case is about a question around constitutional law in the UK, it's not about a disputed point of EU law. That's not what's at issue, so the expectation is it will be decided by the Supreme Court."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by William James)