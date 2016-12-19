LONDON Dec 19 The British government is working
to win a Brexit deal that will work for Scotland, a spokesman
for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday after the Scottish
government said it would publish proposals for remaining in the
EU's single market.
"We are committed as we leave the European Union to getting
a deal that works for the UK as a whole, that means a deal that
works for Scotland as well," he told reporters saying the
devolved administrations would play an important role in Brexit.
He also reiterated the government's belief that there is no
binary choice for the customs union and that ministers were
considering a "spectrum of options" before starting talks on the
country's exit.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)