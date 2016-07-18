LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will not get into a detailed Brexit discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande during her first foreign trips this week, her spokeswoman said on Monday.

May will meet Merkel on Wednesday to discuss how they can work together after Britain voted to leave the European Union at last month's referendum, and then head to Paris to meet Hollande for talks on Brexit, the attacks in Nice and counter-terrorism.

"Of course you're going to talk about political realities - and that is the decision of the British people to leave the European Union - but ... it will be their first meeting as head of state and government and so I don't expect it to get into lots of detailed discussions," the spokeswoman said.

