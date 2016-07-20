BERLIN, July 20 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday Britain needed to take time to determine its objectives before triggering Article 50, the official procedure for the country to leave the European Union.

On a visit to Berlin, May said it was clear the British people wanted more control over immigration, but underlined that good trade was vital for the economy, offering little insight into her stance on the thorniest part of future talks.

"It's very clear to me that one of the messages that the British gave in their vote that the UK should leave the European Union is they wanted control brought into movement of people from the European Union ... and so that of course will be one of the issues we will be looking at and we as a government will deliver on for people," May told a news conference.

"I am also clear that we want to get the right deal in trade and goods and services."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)