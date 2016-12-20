LONDON Dec 20 British Prime Minister Theresa
May said on Tuesday the needs of businesses adapting to a new
relationship with the European Union would be addressed, once a
deal for Brexit has been struck.
Asked if she was in favour of a transition period to help
smooth the process of leaving the EU, May said: "I've set out
one priority that I think we should be making early decisions on
in the negotiations, and that's in relation to EU citizens
living here and UK citizens living in the rest of Europe.
"But as part of the negotiations, we will have to address
this question of the practicalities of adjustment to the new
relationship once that new relationship has been agreed."
Last week her finance minister Philip Hammond backed the
idea of a transition period to help businesses both in Britain
and the EU.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Andy Bruce; editing
by Stephen Addison)