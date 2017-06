TAORMINA, Italy British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump renewed their commitment to increase trade between the two countries during a meeting at the G7 summit in Italy, May's spokesman said.

"The president and the prime minister reaffirmed their commitment to increasing trade between the UK and the U.S., including a post-Brexit trade deal," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, editing by William Schomberg)