(Adds quotes)
LONDON Jan 24 British Prime Minister Theresa
May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime
Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman
said.
The visit would "reflect the fact that Turkey is an
indispensable partner and a close ally for the UK on many issues
of global importance including trade, security and defence," the
spokesman added.
Since last July's failed coup, Turkey has jailed about
40,000 people pending trial and has suspended or dismissed more
than 100,000 from the military, judiciary and public services.
Asked if May would raise human rights with the Turkish
leaders, the spokesman told reporters: "We have been clear in
our support for Turkey's democracy and institutions."
"The prime minister will take this opportunity to reiterate
our support for that but we will also be clear that Turkey's
response to that must be proportionate and of course we will
continue to raise those issues," he added.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Stephen Addison)