BRUSSELS British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit was "at least more realistic", European Union Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter, adding that the 27 other EU member states remained united and ready to negotiate.

"Sad process, surrealistic times but at least more realistic announcement on Brexit," Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations on behalf of the other member states, said on Twitter after May set out her priorities for Britain leaving the EU.

"EU27 united and ready to negotiate after Art. 50," he added, referring to negotiations due to start once May formally declares Britain is leaving under Article 50 of the EU treaty.

Tusk spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday, a spokesman said, and had a phone call scheduled with May at 1600 GMT.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)