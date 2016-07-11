WASHINGTON, July 11 President Barack Obama is confident that the "special relationship" between the United States and Britain will continue after Theresa May becomes British prime minister, the White House said on Monday.

"The president is entirely confident that he and his successor will be able to coordinate effectively with her to not just protect, but even advance the special relationship between our two countries," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Adam DeRose; Editing by Tim Ahmann)