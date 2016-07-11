WASHINGTON, July 11 President Barack Obama is
confident that the "special relationship" between the United
States and Britain will continue after Theresa May becomes
British prime minister, the White House said on Monday.
"The president is entirely confident that he and his
successor will be able to coordinate effectively with her to not
just protect, but even advance the special relationship between
our two countries," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told
reporters.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Adam DeRose; Editing by
Tim Ahmann)