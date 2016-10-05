Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives her speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BIRMINGHAM, England British Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled on Wednesday what she called a new "vision" for the ruling Conservatives, to serve the country by spreading wealth more evenly and becoming the party for "ordinary working class people".

May, speaking on the final day of the Conservative Party's annual conference, told members the government must tackle the problems which spurred millions of Britons to vote to leave the European Union at a referendum on June 23 - a decision she said was part of a protest against the "rich and powerful".

Attacking business leaders who abused the system to accrue wealth unfairly and the accountants who help them, she also said she would make sure that everyone "plays by the same rules".

