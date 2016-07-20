LONDON, July 20 Prime Minister Theresa May said she would meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin later on Wednesday to discuss Britain's vote to leave the European Union and other issues.

"This afternoon I will travel to Berlin to meet Chancellor Merkel, to discuss how we implement the decision the British people took in the referendum, and I expect we will also cover a number of other pressing international issues," May told parliament.

She was speaking during her first Prime Minister's Questions session since becoming leader of the ruling Conservatives earlier this month.

