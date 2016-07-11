BIRMINGHAM, England, July 11 Interior minister
Theresa May pledged on Monday to put government at the service
of "ordinary working people" to forge an economy that helps
everyone if elected Britain's next prime minister next month.
May, who campaigned for Britain to remain in the European
Union in last month's referendum, told supporters and
journalists at the official launch of her campaign that she
would respect the decision to leave the bloc.
"Brexit means Brexit," she said, adding the vote showed the
depth of a desire for change.
