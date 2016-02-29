LONDON Feb 29 Denmark's pharmaceutical industry
is going head-to-head with its Swedish counterpart by arguing
Denmark should be the new home of the European Medicines Agency
(EMA) if Britons vote to leave the European Union in a June
referendum.
"We will put pressure on the government to do everything it
can to attract the European agency to Denmark," Ida Sofie
Jensen, head of the Danish Association of the Pharmaceutical
Industry, told the MedWatch trade publication.
The EMA, which approves medicines for all EU countries, has
been based in London since it started in 1995, but a so-called
Brexit could force it to relocate to a new city inside the bloc.
Jensen's comments follow a call by the director general of
Sweden's pharma trade body last week for his country to host the
organisation if Britain leaves.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)