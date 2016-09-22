BRUSSELS, Sept 22 A senior British official made
clear during a meeting with ambassadors from European Union
countries in London this week that his government wants a signal
from the EU about what kind of Brexit deal it is willing to
accept before triggering divorce talks, EU sources said.
The meeting, the first of its kind, was held on Tuesday so
that Oliver Robbins, the top civil servant in the British
Department for Exiting the European Union, could brief UK-based
diplomats from EU states on the status of Brexit preparations.
It was held at the invitation of the Slovak presidency of
the EU, according to one source. The Slovaks declined to confirm
or comment on the meeting. The UK government did not respond to
a request for comment before publication
That it took place at all is a sign the process of sounding
each other out on the nature of a deal has begun, despite the
EU's insistence that no negotiations can take place before
Theresa May's government invokes Article 50 of the EU treaty.
Sources who were briefed on the exchange said Robbins gave
no signals at the meeting about when May might do so.
One source said he had made clear that controlling migration
would be the government's top priority and that retaining access
to the single market in financial services was another goal.
But several other sources said it was not clear that the
British government had settled on any clear priorities and was
mainly interested in ascertaining what options might be possible
in negotiations before triggering the process.
"The message was: we want to be able to look into your faces
and get a sense of whether what we propose is reasonable. We
want to avoid surprises," one of the sources told Reuters.
Another said: "They do not seem to have made up their minds
about anything."
European Council President Donald Tusk and Irish Prime
Minister Enda Kenny have both said in recent days that May's
government is indicating it could be ready to launch formal
negotiations to leave the EU in January or February of 2017.
Because this would start the clock ticking on an extremely
tight two-year deadline for completing the divorce, British
officials have been pushing behind the scenes for early
consultations with the EU.
"The British have realised that the timeline is very short
and issues very complex," the first source said.
EU member states have sent out different signals on what
kind of agreement might be acceptable. But there is a broad
consensus that if Britain places limits on free movement it will
be difficult for it to retain access to the EU's single market.
Above all, EU member states want to avoid granting Britain a
generous deal that might encourage exit referendums in other EU
countries, with some saying a final agreement must painful.
Former French Foreign Minister Michel Barnier, appointed by
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to lead the
Brexit negotiations with Britain, is expected to travel to EU
capitals after he starts the new role on Oct. 1 to gauge the
mood, sources told Reuters earlier this week.
