LONDON, March 24 Leaving the European Union would be disastrous for Britain and harm its economy, Standard Life Chairman Gerry Grimstone said on Tuesday.

"It would be disastrous for London and the UK if the UK were to leave the single market," Grimstone told a CityWeek conference.

Prime Minister David Cameron has promised a referendum on the UK's EU membership if his Conservative Party wins national elections in May. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)