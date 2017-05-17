BERLIN May 17 Britain would have to pay a price
if it put limits on the free movement of European Union citizens
after its departure from the bloc, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel told trade unionists on Wednesday.
"If the British government ends the free movement of people,
that will have its price," she said at a G20 trade union event
in Berlin.
"That's not malice," she said. "But I cannot have all the
good sides and then say there will be an upper limit of 100,000
or 200,000 EU citizens, no more, or just researchers, but please
nobody else. This will not work."
In such a scenario, the remaining 27 EU members would then
have to think about what additional obstacles to throw up in
order to compensate, Merkel said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Thomas Escritt)