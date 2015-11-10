Germany says will tell U.S. at G7 that the world needs its leadership
BARI, Italy, May 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he would tell the U.S. Treasury Secretary that the world needs the United States' leadership.
BERLIN Nov 10 Germany wants to respond to Britain's proposals to reform the 28-member European Union in a constructive spirit, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that she was confident a solution could be found.
"I spoke with him by telephone yesterday," Merkel said of British Prime Minister David Cameron. "I know of the demands, so what is on the table now is no surprise. We want to take a solution-orientated approach to dealing with these proposals."
"There are some difficult points, and some less difficult points. But if one has a spirit of wanting to solve this then I have a certain confidence that this can work out," she told reporters after meeting South African President Jacob Zuma. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
BARI, Italy, May 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he would tell the U.S. Treasury Secretary that the world needs the United States' leadership.
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 17-month highs on Friday, as a slightly stronger yen triggered selling in futures markets while investors focused on a slew of corporate earnings such as from automaker Nissan on a surprise hike in dividend.