BERLIN Nov 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said it would not be possible to discuss Brexit in detail with
visiting Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday as the British
government has not yet triggered divorce proceedings with the
European Union.
"We will not be able to discuss Britain's exit from the
European Union very deeply as the prime minister has said she
will submit the application to leave according to Article 50 at
the latest by the end of March," Merkel told reporters before
holding talks with May in Berlin.
"We accept that, and we are waiting for this application,"
Merkel added.
