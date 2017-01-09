BERLIN Jan 9 The European Union must consider
limiting Britain's access to its single market if London fails
to accept the bloc's four freedoms in Brexit negotiations,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.
Adding pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa May who at
the weekend hinted at a "hard Brexit" - in which border controls
are prioritized over market access - Merkel said there could not
be negotiations based on "cherry picking."
Merkel said it was important that "we also make clear on the
other hand that access to the single market can only be possible
on the condition of respecting the four basic freedoms.
Otherwise one has to talk about limits (of access)."
