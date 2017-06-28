BERLIN, June 28 Germany and its European Union
peers will conduct divorce talks with Britain in a friendly
fashion, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, but their
priority would nonetheless be to keep the remaining 27 members
of the bloc together.
"We will of course negotiate in a friendly atmosphere
whenever this is possible," Merkel said. "But we must make sure
that the EU-27 look after their future. It would be fatal if we
lose sight of the future and unity of the EU 27 before sincere
exit negotiations with Britain."
She added: "(The negotiations) are not a wish list. The
decision to leave was made by the British."
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by
Thomas Escritt)