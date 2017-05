German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Heinrich Hiesinger, CEO of Thyssen-Krupp (L) and Ulrich Grillo, President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), attend a reception of the BDI in Berlin, Germany, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she wanted Britain to remain a member of the European Union, adding she would do what she could to convince Britons to stay in the bloc.

"We will do what we can so that Britain can stay," Merkel said at a BDI industry association event, adding that in the end it would be up to Britons to decide.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)