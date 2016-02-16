BERLIN Feb 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
wants a fair deal to help keep Britain in the European Union
that avoids giving Britain's financial sector an advantage over
the euro zone through lighter regulation, deputies from her
party said on Tuesday.
Merkel told a meeting of her conservative Christian
Democratic parliamentary group on Tuesday that she hoped EU
leaders could reach an agreement with Britain at a summit on
Thursday and Friday.
"There can't be a situation where the British financial
sector is less regulated than the euro zone," one deputy
reported Merkel as telling the meeting.
Reflecting her concerns, France wants guarantees that
wording intended to ensure the City of London does not suffer
from deals cut within the euro zone does not then allow British
banks a chance to benefit from lighter local regulatory
constraints.
Merkel's clear aim was to keep Britain in the EU but she
also wanted to avoid London preventing a deeper integration of
the euro zone, the deputies said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron fended off changes on
Tuesday to a draft deal he has cut to help keep Britain in the
EU, as other states demanded adjustments and the European
Parliament said it could not guarantee to pass the reforms.
Two days before a summit where all sides hope for agreement,
wrangling continued behind the scenes over the wording of the
deal. Cameron made no public comment during a visit to Brussels
and one person who met him said he appeared "very stressed".
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel)