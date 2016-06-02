(Adds Draghi, Rajoy, Rutte, background)
BERLIN, June 2 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said they wanted
Britain to stay in the European Union on Thursday, three weeks
before Britons vote on the country's future in the 28-member
bloc.
Merkel said if Britain chose to leave it would not be able
to reap benefits from a free trade deal being negotiated between
the European Union and the United States, and it would also miss
out on the advantages of the EU single market.
"It is naturally the decision of the British people how to
vote. I personally wish that Britain will remain a part of the
European Union," Merkel said during a news conference after
talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
"Why do I wish this?... I believe that when we sit together
in the European Union, every side, including Britain, can make
its argument more efficiently and better, and every result is
better than when one does it from outside," she said.
Merkel wants the EU to complete negotiations with the United
States this year on the proposed Transatlantic Trade and
Investment Partnership (TTIP), whose supporters say would
deliver more than $100 billion of gains on both sides.
Britain votes on June 23 on whether to stay in the EU, a
choice with far-reaching consequences for politics, the economy,
defence and diplomacy in Britain and beyond. EU leaders are
counting on British Prime Minister David Cameron to carry the
day in his campaign to avert a Brexit they fear would have
deeply damaging economic and political effects on the bloc.
Speaking in Vienna, Draghi said the ECB remained ready for
any outcome from the referendum and hoped Britain stayed in.
"The ECB has a view whereby the UK should remain in the
European Union because the European Union will benefit from its
permanence, and we believe the UK too will benefit from staying
in the European Union," he said after the bank's policy-setting
meeting.
The ECB, which was meeting in the Austrian capital, has
cited Britain's EU membership referendum as one of the key
sources of political risk that could undermine the euro zone's
financial stability. Britain is outside the euro zone.
But the ECB has given no details about its own preparations
for the referendum, and Draghi did not mention any such steps
when asked about them in his news conference.
Merkel and Draghi added their voices to Dutch Prime Minister
Mark Rutte and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who have
both warned of consequences for Britain if it voted to leave.
"I think it would be very bad news, for the UK, for the
Netherlands, for Europe as a whole," Rutte told the BBC on
Wednesday. "For two reasons. First of all, take the Netherlands
and the UK. We are both seafaring nations. Our prosperity, our
ability to create jobs, future growth, is built on the free
market, is built on open borders," he said.
He added that a vote to leave would spark "an inevitable,
unavoidable race to the bottom".
Rajoy told the Spanish news agency EFE on Thursday that
Britons could lose their right to live in Spain if they voted to
leave the EU, adding that scrapping free movement rights would
be "negative for everyone."
