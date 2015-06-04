LONDON, June 4 German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted as saying on Thursday that European Union leaders might have to consider changing the bloc's treaties if that was needed to keep Britain in the EU.

"If that is really necessary then we have to think about it," the BBC quoted Merkel as saying in an interview when asked whether EU treaties would be changed to address British demands for reform of the bloc.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will seek to renegotiate the relationship between London and Brussels before holding a referendum on whether Britain should stay in the EU by the end of 2017. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)