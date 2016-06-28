LONDON, June 28 British asset manager M&G Investments, the fund arm of insurer Prudential, is looking at relocating more of its operations to Dublin in the wake of a British vote to leave the European Union.

Under current rules, asset managers need an EU base to sell investment funds to continental retail investors, although the rules under which UK-based managers will access European clients after the vote have yet to be clarified.

While most of its rivals already have substantial retail operations in Dublin and Luxembourg, M&G does not. The company did not provide details on exactly how many more funds and people may move to a new location as a result of Brexit.

Around 10 percent of its 246 billion pounds ($327.30 billion) in assets is currently sold to non-UK customers from Britain, which comprises sales to continental European clients as well as those based in Asia.

"We've been doing a lot of planning for this ... for the last year or so, we've been working on an extension of our Ireland-domiciled funds, so our operational preparations are quite well advanced," a company spokeswoman said.

"It's currently our preferred option, but... we do have other options and so no decision has been taken," she added, saying any final decision would depend on the outcome of talks between Britain and the EU over the terms of Brexit.

As things stand, M&G just runs a small number of funds aimed at institutional investors from Dublin.

The firm would also step up its work with policy makers in London and Brussels in an effort to minimise the disruption to its customers. "That's why Dublin is currently the preferred option," the spokeswoman said.

($1 = 0.7516 pounds) (Editing by Sinead Cruise)