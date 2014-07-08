LONDON, July 8 An influx of immigrants to
Britain in the last decade has left parts of the country
struggling to cope with the extra pressure on public services, a
panel of government advisers said on Tuesday.
Immigration has joined the economy at the top of voter
concerns ahead of a 2015 national election, fuelling the rise of
the anti-European Union UK Independence Party and increasing
pressure on Prime Minister David Cameron to get tougher on the
issue.
Cameron has pledged to cut net migration to below 100,000 a
year, but the figure has actually continued to rise. He has also
unveiled steps to limit EU migrants' access to welfare benefits.
The Independent Migration Advisory Committee, made up of
economists and migration experts, said immigrants in low-skilled
jobs were concentrated in a relatively small number of areas
which now needed more help to cope.
"The arrival of one million migrants in low-skilled jobs
during the last 10 years has left local authorities struggling
to cope with rapid population change," a spokesman for the
committee said.
The non-UK born population of England and Wales grew by 2.9
million between 2001 and 2011, the report said, with 75 percent
of this rise taking place in just a quarter of local
authorities.
The report found that while nationally the economic impact
of immigration was modest, the affect on these individual areas,
including cities such as Peterborough, Southampton, and parts of
London, was much stronger.
"This includes pressure on education and health services and
on the housing market and potential problems around cohesion,
integration and wellbeing," the committee's chairman, David
Metcalf, said.
