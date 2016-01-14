LONDON Jan 14 A cabinet minister in Prime
Minister David Cameron's government hinted on Thursday he could
back leaving the European Union, saying that to remain in the
bloc without significant reform would be disastrous for Britain.
"Simply staying in the EU with our current terms of
membership unchanged would be disastrous for Britain," Leader of
the House of Commons Chris Grayling wrote in The Daily Telegraph
newspaper.
Cameron is renegotiating Britain's relationship with the
28-member bloc ahead of a referendum which could come as soon as
June. He has said ministers will be free to campaign to leave
the EU but only after talks have finished.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)