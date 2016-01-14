(Adds Cameron spokesman)
LONDON Jan 14 A senior British minister
suggested on Thursday he could campaign to leave the EU if the
bloc failed to meet Prime Minister David Cameron's "demands for
change", in one of the strongest criticisms of the bloc from a
cabinet member.
In a carefully worded article for the Telegraph newspaper,
Chris Grayling, the leader of the House of Commons lower chamber
of parliament, said the European Union was heading towards
further integration that Britain should not follow.
A Cameron ally, Grayling did not say outright that he would
campaign to leave the 28-member bloc after the prime minister's
renegotiation of Britain's relationship with the EU, but he
outlined what he described as his "strong Eurosceptic views".
"Simply staying in the EU with our current terms of
membership unchanged would be disastrous for Britain," Grayling
wrote.
"I have always believed that it is imperative that his
renegotiation takes place and delivers as much potential change
as possible ... I want Britain to choose between a changed
relationship and leaving."
Cameron's spokesman said the British leader was "relaxed"
about the article, which he was aware was being written.
"He (Grayling) has set out that there are clear problems
with the status quo in terms of the relationship that we have
with the EU, and that is exactly the position the prime minister
has taken," he told reporters.
Cameron wants to reform Britain's ties with the bloc before
a referendum which he has promised will come by the end of 2017
and says he will campaign to stay in the EU if he succeeds in
getting what he calls 'the best deal for Britain'.
The prime minister has suggested he wants the referendum to
take place this year, possibly in June at the earliest, and has
expressed confidence he can secure change in the four areas
where he is seeking to redefine Britain's membership terms.
But some of his closest advisers and dozens of lawmakers in
the ruling Conservative Party have indicated that they are not
convinced the renegotiation will bring the change they want and
have suggested they will vote to leave the European Union.
Earlier this month, Cameron bowed to pressure to allow
government ministers to campaign to leave the EU once talks had
been completed, heading off the prospect of multiple
resignations from his top team.
