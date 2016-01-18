(Repeats with no changes)
LONDON, Jan 17 Hoping to hold together a party
with a small majority in parliament and facing resignations, the
British prime minister takes the unusual step of letting members
of his cabinet oppose the government ahead of a referendum on
Europe.
The year was 1975 and that leader was Labour's Harold
Wilson. But with current Conservative Prime Minister David
Cameron's plans to hold a referendum on Britain's European Union
membership increasingly echoing the last time Britons voted on
staying in the bloc, it could just as easily be 2016.
Facing the prospect of members of his team quitting, Cameron
used the same tactic as Wilson this month and bowed to pressure
to allow ministers to campaign to leave the EU after he
renegotiates Britain's relationship with the bloc.
But Cameron, who like Wilson favours staying in a reformed
EU and has been accused by Eurosceptics of seeking insignificant
changes in the negotiations, may be mindful of history.
Seven of Wilson's team of 23 senior ministers campaigned to
leave what was then the European Economic Community. While
Britain voted 67 percent to 33 percent to stay in, Labour split
six years later, with four pro-Europeans breaking away to form a
new party.
"The divisions did not disappear just because they had had a
polite agreement to disagree," said Steven Fielding, professor
of political history at the University of Nottingham.
"It got them through the referendum campaign but it didn't
alter the situation that there were significant figures in the
party who wanted to come out and those who wanted to stay in."
The issue of Europe, which contributed to the downfall of
two of Cameron's predecessors, has long divided his party and
pressure from his Eurosceptic lawmakers helped prompt a pledge
to reform Britain's EU ties and hold a vote by the end of 2017.
Cameron has said he will work hard to get "the best possible
deal" in negotiations with the bloc. He hopes to win a deal in
February, opening the way for a referendum as early as in June.
Some Conservative Eurosceptics say more than half of
Cameron's lawmakers could vote to leave, while several
ministers, including Home Secretary Theresa May, Business
Secretary Sajid Javid, Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan
Smith and House of Commons leader Chris Grayling, are reported
by local media to be considering backing an EU exit.
In Cameron's favour is that his party is in a strong
political position - it won a majority in a general election
last year, confounding pollsters' predictions of a hung
parliament, is presiding over a strengthening economy and is
facing an opposition in disarray.
The election of veteran left-wing activist Jeremy Corbyn as
leader of the main opposition Labour has set off an internal
conflict over its identity which some in the party fear could
make it unelectable for years.
'CIVIL WAR'
But Cameron's decision to let ministers air their views and
campaign against each other has led to warnings from veteran
party figures, including Europhile former finance minister Ken
Clarke and former deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine, that
it will make it harder to heal rifts.
"To have a civil war within the Conservative Party at that
time, in the belief that the referendum having been determined
the participants in this civil war are going to sit round table
the table and happily smile together is, I think, rather naive,"
Heseltine told BBC Radio.
"It split the Labour Party ... it kept the Labour Party out
of power for nearly two decades," he said. "The divisions, the
divisiveness, the bitterness that would flow would actually in
my view make the prime minister's position look very difficult."
With Cameron having said he will not seek a third term at
the next national election, due in 2020, he may be less worried
about that than avoiding a short-term split.
"It is only a temporary device," said the University of
Nottingham's Fielding. "The person who is going to be dealing
with the consequences, we all imagine, won't be David Cameron."
Cameron has written to ministers setting out the ground
rules of what he called "a wholly exceptional arrangement".
They cannot speak out against Britain's EU membership until
a renegotiation deal is reached and an official government view
decided. Before then, they must not say or do anything to
undermine the government's negotiating position, he said.
He also said civil servants - non party-political government
employees - would have to back the official position. Dissenting
ministers' political advisers could support them, but only in
their own time and without using government resources.
The letter did not say how this would be enforced, however.
"If they carry on working for the minister it will be very
difficult to separate out what is legitimate work ... from what
is campaigning," said Andrew Blick, lecturer in politics and
contemporary history at King's College London, adding that
social media would also make campaigning harder to control than
in 1975.
"Who is going to police it and how are they going to police
it? ... There is going to be lots of anonymous briefing going on
and that is impossible to police."
While Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond has said he would
find opposing the government "a very difficult position to be
in", other high-profile names could undermine Cameron's clout in
trying to persuade Britons to back staying in the bloc.
UNDECIDED
An ORB poll published this month showed opposition to the EU
was growing in Britain, with 43 percent wanting to leave the EU,
36 percent in favour of staying and 21 percent undecided.
With the undecided stripped out, 54 percent of voters want a
British exit, up from 51 percent a year ago, while 46 percent
want to stay, down from 49 percent.
Those with the power to sway the outcome include London
Mayor Boris Johnson, tipped as a potential successor to Cameron.
Polls show Johnson, a Eurosceptic who has not yet said which way
he plans to campaign, is a trusted voice on the EU and one of
the favourites to lead the 'out' campaign.
A YouGov poll in October showed that voters were more likely
to back remaining in the EU if Cameron and Johnson said the
renegotiation had been successful and Britain was better off in.
While some 'out' campaigners have said it is a disadvantage
to their side that ministers cannot air their views until a deal
has been reached, they have still welcomed Cameron's decision.
"It is in the best interests of the country and the
Conservative Party and the quality of debate," said lawmaker
Steve Baker, co-chairman of Eurosceptic group Conservatives for
Britain, adding that Cameron's guidelines made it clear
ministers would be "on the shortest possible leash".
"It is not perfectly helpful to the campaign but it is
certainly better than the certainty of ministers having to
resign if they wish to stand by their convictions," he said.
Baker said it was "unavoidable" that Conservatives would be
on opposite sides of the debate from each other.
"We are all absolutely determined that we are going to be in
a good shape to govern," he said. "That is a very, very strong
binding force which will restrain behaviour that would otherwise
create irreparable rifts."
