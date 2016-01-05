LONDON Jan 5 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Tuesday government ministers would be allowed to
campaign to leave the European Union at a referendum due by the
end of 2017.
Up to a third of Cameron's team of senior ministers have
expressed Eurosceptic sentiments and there had been speculation
that some would resign as ministers if he forced them to back
remaining in the bloc when he completes a planned renegotiation
of Britain's relationship.
"There will be a clear government position but it will be
open to individual ministers to take a different personal
position while remaining part of the government," Cameron told
parliament.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Kate Holton; editing by
Stephen Addison)