LONDON Jan 5 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday government ministers would be allowed to campaign to leave the European Union at a referendum due by the end of 2017.

Up to a third of Cameron's team of senior ministers have expressed Eurosceptic sentiments and there had been speculation that some would resign as ministers if he forced them to back remaining in the bloc when he completes a planned renegotiation of Britain's relationship.

"There will be a clear government position but it will be open to individual ministers to take a different personal position while remaining part of the government," Cameron told parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)