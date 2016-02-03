LONDON Feb 3 A June referendum in Britain on
whether to remain part of the European Union would reduce
political and economic uncertainty caused by the vote, Moody's
said on Wednesday, warning again that a "Brexit" would be
negative for the UK's credit rating.
Kathrin Muehlbronner, Moody's lead sovereign analyst for the
UK, also told Reuters that proposals laid out by Brussels for a
new deal with Britain should help Prime Minister David Cameron
convince the UK public to vote to stay in the 28-nation bloc.
Cameron has promised to hold a vote before the end of 2017
but a date this summer is increasingly expected.
"We're looking closely at the referendum and it's becoming
more and more clear that it will happen in June," Muehlbronner
said. "That's a positive. A long period of uncertainty, in
general, is not good."
She added that the proposals from European Council
president Donald Tusk "might never be enough" for all members of
David Cameron's largely eurosceptic Conservative party but
should "increase the chances of the 'In' campaign".
She repeated warnings by the credit rating agency that
leaving the EU would be bad for Britain's economy and currency,
potentially hampering inward investment needed to plug the
current account deficit and leading to a rating downgrade.
"If there was a vote to leave the EU, we might assign a
negative outlook to the rating and use that time (12-18 months)
to assess the economic prospects before deciding on the rating,"
Muehlbronner said.
"That might not be long enough to have perfect clarity on
policies and arrangements that are put in place, but it should
be relatively clear what direction the UK economy is taking."
Moody's and rival ratings agency Fitch Ratings each cut
Britain by one notch from the highest triple-A grade in 2013
because of the government's failure to reduce the budget deficit
as quickly as planned.
Standard & Poor's, which still rates Britain as AAA, said in
October that the rating could be cut by as much as two notches
if it left the EU, which the country joined in 1973.
Muehlbronner said that a vote to leave, known as Brexit,
would probably have a negative impact on sterling "which could
lead to a reassessment of foreign investors on their willingness
to invest in the UK".
But she added it was difficult to quantify the potential
impact on sterling, growth and interest rates because the
political, economic and trade arrangements that would follow are
simply unknowable at this stage.
Others, such as economists at French bank Societe Generale,
haven't been so cautious. They estimate that Brexit would knock
a "very significant" 0.5-1.0 percentage points on average per
annum off UK economic growth over a decade.
"The growth outlook has darkened a little bit," Muehlbronner
said. "But we still expect 2 percent or so this year, maybe a
bit higher next year and further out."
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)