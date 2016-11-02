LONDON Nov 2 Britain's credit rating is at risk
of a downgrade if it fails to preserve core elements of its
access to the European Union's single market, ratings agency
Moody's said on Wednesday.
"The UK's Aa1 sovereign rating would be downgraded if the
UK's loss of access to the European Single Market following
Brexit were to materially weaken medium-term growth and if the
credibility of UK fiscal policy were to be undermined," Moody's
said in a statement.
Moody's assigned a negative outlook to Britain's credit
rating the day after the country voted to leave the EU, saying
it expected heightened uncertainty and weaker confidence to slow
growth.
On Wednesday, Moody's said the scale of the impact of Brexit
on its growth prospects will depend on Britain's new trading
relationship with the EU.
"One scenario that Moody's considers to be realistic is a
series of accords offering access to the EU market for goods and
more constrained access for services, in particular financial
services. However, such an outcome is far from certain," it
said.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon)