LONDON, July 15 Britain's new Prime Minister Theresa May has named lawmaker Penny Mordaunt as a junior minister in the country's work and pensions department, part of a new-look cabinet announced by May after she succeeded David Cameron on Wednesday.

May appointed Damian Green, another Conservative member of parliament, as the lead work and pensions minister on Thursday.

Downing Street also said on Friday that Mike Penning would serve as a junior minister in the defence ministry. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)