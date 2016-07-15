BRIEF-Trimetals Mining announces C$3.5 mln marketed financing
* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing
LONDON, July 15 Britain's new Prime Minister Theresa May has named lawmaker Penny Mordaunt as a junior minister in the country's work and pensions department, part of a new-look cabinet announced by May after she succeeded David Cameron on Wednesday.
May appointed Damian Green, another Conservative member of parliament, as the lead work and pensions minister on Thursday.
Downing Street also said on Friday that Mike Penning would serve as a junior minister in the defence ministry. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing
SANTIAGO, May 18 Chile's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate to 2.50 percent on Thursday, a more rapid rate of easing than the market had expected, as it looks to address sluggish growth in the top copper exporter.