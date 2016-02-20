LONDON Feb 20 Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch
congratulated a close ally of Prime Minister David Cameron on
Saturday for wanting to campaign to leave the European Union in
an upcoming referendum.
Cameron hailed a landmark deal he said gave Britain "special
status" in the European Union and pledged to campaign heart and
soul to stay in the EU at a referendum expected in June.
But he acknowledged that one of his closest political
allies, Justice Secretary Michael Gove, would campaign to leave
the EU, saying he was disappointed but not surprised. He
suggested other Conservatives may also join the "out" camp.
"Congratulations Michael Gove," Murdoch said on Twitter.
"Friends always knew his principles would overcome his personal
friendships."
The message from the 84-year-old executive chairman of News
Corp and 21st Century Fox Inc raises the possibility that some
of the media tycoon's British newspapers could campaign for an
EU exit.
Previous editors of Murdoch's Sun tabloid, the country's
biggest selling newspaper, have said they sometimes reflected
Murdoch's opinions in the paper on major issues such as which
political party to back at elections.
Murdoch had previously used the social media network to call
Cameron's renegotiation with the EU a "non-deal", adding "Now
he's rumoured to be begging cabinet colleagues to put aside
beliefs."
Murdoch's News Corp newspapers include the Wall Street
Journal, the New York Post and the Sun and the Times in Britain.
