LONDON, June 24 Neath Port Talbot in south
Wales, which had been predicted to be one of the 15 closest
results in Britain's European Union membership referendum, voted
strongly to leave the bloc.
The Press Association reported 57 percent of voters in Neath
Port Talbot backed leaving the EU. That compared to a prediction
of 50.5 percent for remain and 49.5 percent for leave in
analysis published by J.P. Morgan ahead of the vote.
Port Talbot is home to a Tata Steel plant which is
under threat of closure after the Indian company announced plans
to quit its entire British steel operation earlier this year,
putting thousands of jobs at risk.
The anti-EU UK Independence Party had seized on the
potential collapse of the Port Talbot plant, saying the EU did
not do enough to stop cheap Chinese imports and the bloc's rules
on state aid have prevented government intervention.
