LONDON Britain will not accept the "one-sided" powers of the European Court of Justice as part of a deal to leave the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday, criticising what he called an "ideological obsession" with the court in Brussels.

The EU's plan for negotiating Britain's departure from the bloc was set on Monday, giving chief negotiator Michel Barnier the green light to launch talks in June.

"The deal we reach will need independent and impartial enforcement," Davis said in a statement in response to the approval of the negotiating directives.

"But an ideological obsession in Brussels with one-sided jurisdiction by the European Court of Justice - in the UK, after we have left the EU - is not acceptable and will not work."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Alistair Smout)