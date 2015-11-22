BRUSSELS Nov 22 European Union leaders are not
only unlikely to reach a deal next month with Britain on its
demands for reform of the bloc but may not even narrow
differences at a pre-Christmas summit, officials and diplomats
said.
After a week of "confessional" meetings between aides to
summit chairman Donald Tusk and other member state envoys in
turn, which should conclude on Monday, people involved told
Reuters many opposed some of the demands British Prime Minister
David Cameron laid out in a letter to Tusk two weeks ago.
Cameron has set an end-2017 deadline for a referendum on EU
membership. In order to stay in, he says, London needs changes.
The longer such negotiations with EU partners take and the more
divided they become, the greater the risk he will fail to
deliver such reforms.
One proposal many leaders object to is that immigrants from
EU states wait four years before receiving in-work benefits such
as tax credits and support for children living abroad -- an idea
many officials and diplomats see as discriminating among EU
citizens on national grounds, jarring with basic EU treaty law.
"The situation is between difficult and very difficult," one
official said late last week, after more than 20 of the 27 other
member states had had their meeting with staff working for Tusk,
the European Council president whose job it is to forge
compromise among the members of the European Union.
The process of one-to-one meetings, a standard EU procedure,
is intended to frame negotiations and there had been some hope
in recent months that at least the bulk of a deal might be ready
to be endorsed by the Council at its next meeting on Dec. 17-18.
But the official said it was hard to imagine that a deal
would be reached at that summit and that even constructive
discussions were not a certainty: "Many countries say they want
more Europe, not less Europe. And Cameron wants less Europe.
"There is no agreement on individual issues like the four
years and no one will agree to discrimination."
DOWNBEAT
Cameron, who needs to hold a referendum on whether Britain
should stay in the EU in the next two years, will have to work
hard in the coming weeks to sway EU leaders to achieve a
successful outcome to negotiations.
Other leaders see Cameron as failing to show solidarity on
matters such as the influx of refugees to Europe and the euro
zone crisis.
Earlier this month, the EU's executive divided Cameron's
demands for reform into three categories: the feasible, the
difficult and the "highly problematic". The last refers
particularly to curbing benefits for workers from other EU
states.
Such curbs are a particular dislike of ex-communist eastern
states like Tusk's fellow Poles, not just because many of their
citizens work in the wealthier west but also because it is a
touchstone of their emergence from Soviet control.
One EU diplomat said that, while most want to see Britain --
the EU's second biggest economy -- remain in the bloc, its
demands posed complex problems.
In addition, the attacks on Paris, the conflict in Syria and
with Islamic State, plus the refugee crisis, will leave leaders
with little time to negotiate with Cameron over the next month,
the diplomat said.
Cameron's other demands include that EU law be amended to
make clear that the bloc could not impose decisions on the
non-euro members like Britain. He has also called for cutting EU
red tape and to help the free flow of capital, goods and
services.
"What is clear," another EU official said, "is that there is
flexibility and constructive attitudes from EU member states;
everybody clearly expresses that they want to keep Britain in
the EU and they are willing to be flexible.
"But at the same time, everybody recognises that it will be
very difficult, that a number of the British demands are
inherently difficult, including the one on social benefits.
"Hopefully, Britain will also be flexible."
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky/Ruth Pitchford)