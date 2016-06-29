LONDON, June 29 Britain should not give formal notice that it intends to leave the European Union until it has decided its negotiating position, a British lawmaker who heads an influential parliament committee said on Wednesday.

"The UK's negotiating position has yet to be established. Article 50 should not be triggered until it has been," Treasury Committee chairman Andrew Tyrie said, referring to the clause which starts the clock on two years of talks to leave the EU.

"A crucial task is to identify the maximum level of EU market access, consistent with the need for some control on migration," he added in a statement on behalf of the committee. (Reporting by David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)