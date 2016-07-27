LONDON, July 27 The British government responded
on Wednesday to the appointment of Michel Barnier as the EU's
Brexit negotiator by saying it looked forward to working with
representatives of various European institutions to ensure an
orderly exit from the bloc.
"We've said it's important that both sides prepare for the
negotiations. We look forward to working with representatives
from the Member States, the Council and the Commission to ensure
an orderly departure of the UK from the EU," a government
spokesman said.
The statement was in response to a request for comment on
Barnier's appointment. It did not name the negotiator.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)