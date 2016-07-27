BRUSSELS, July 27 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker appointed Michel Barnier, a former
commissioner and an ex-minister, to lead negotiations to form a
new relationship with Britain after it leaves the European
Union.
Barnier, a centre-right politician who has been France's
foreign minister and minister for agriculture, will take up his
post on October 1.
Barnier was a commissioner from 2010 to 2014, in charge of
internal markets and services, and was involved in reforms of
the financial services sector and for establishment of the
banking union.
Juncker said in a statement that Barnier was a skilled
negotiator with rich experience in major policy areas and an
extensive network of contacts in the capitals of EU member
states.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)