BRUSSELS, July 27 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker appointed Michel Barnier, a former commissioner and an ex-minister, to lead negotiations to form a new relationship with Britain after it leaves the European Union.

Barnier, a centre-right politician who has been France's foreign minister and minister for agriculture, will take up his post on October 1.

Barnier was a commissioner from 2010 to 2014, in charge of internal markets and services, and was involved in reforms of the financial services sector and for establishment of the banking union.

Juncker said in a statement that Barnier was a skilled negotiator with rich experience in major policy areas and an extensive network of contacts in the capitals of EU member states. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)