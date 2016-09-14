* European Commission sets up task force on Brexit
* Franco-German officials set tone for discussions
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 14 The European Commission named
on Wednesday a senior German trade negotiator to join France's
former EU finance commissioner at the head of the team
negotiating Britain's departure from the European Union.
The appointment puts Paris and Berlin, the two most powerful
remaining EU governments, at the heart of talks likely to hinge
on trade and the future of the City of London, Britain's
financial centre.
The Commission said Sabine Weyand, the deputy director in
its trade department, will join the task force head, Michel
Barnier, who was appointed in July.
The force "will coordinate the Commission's work on all
strategic, operational, legal and financial issues related to
these negotiations," it said in a statement.
The Franco-German duo underscores how Paris and Berlin are
eager to shape Britain's exit from the world's largest trade
bloc once London, in all likelihood next year, formally
activates its withdrawal.
Commission chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker warned on
Wednesday London could not access the single market if it barred
some EU citizens from working in Britain, while European
Parliament Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt said the talks
offered an occasion for progress rather than revenge.
Barnier, who drew up Brussels' response to the global
financial crisis, said last week he wanted a good deal with
Britain.
He has brushed aside concerns about the tense relationship
he had with London over tougher rules sensitive to the City
during his tenure as the Commission's financial regulation chief
from 2010 to 2014.
In 2010, Britain's The Telegraph published an article asking
if Barnier was "the most dangerous man in Europe".
Financial services account for around 10 percent of
Britain's economy, a larger share than in other big economies,
and some British officials are seeking a new relationship with
the EU based on a far-reaching free trade deal including
services.
Weyand, who served in the cabinet of French former EU trade
chief Pascal Lamy from 1999 to 2004, has dealt with trade issues
allied to Britain's interests, including talks under way with
the United States on a trade and investment accord. She also
studied at Britain's Cambridge University in the 1980s.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by John Stonestreet)