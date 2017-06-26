By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, June 26 A limit on bankers' bonuses
is putting the Netherlands at risk of missing out on luring
financial services firms over from London once Britain leaves
the European Union, Dutch Employers' Association VNO-NCW said on
Monday.
Under Dutch law, annual bonuses for financial services
managers are capped at 20 percent of base pay, compared with 100
percent in the rest of the EU.
Along with Frankfurt, Paris and Dublin, Amsterdam is
frequently at or near the top of lists of European cities for
Britain-based banks seeking to open offices in the euro zone in
response to Brexit.
Reasons include a good quality of life, a favorable tax
regime and Amsterdam's large English-speaking population.
But so far that has not translated to any major wins, with
Goldman Sachs telling daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung it
was doubling its headcount in Frankfurt, and Lloyd's of London
choosing Brussels.
"Our plea is that we take care we aren't harsher (in terms
of bonuses) than the EU is asking," VNO-NCW chairman Hans de
Boer said in a statement.
He told de Telegraaf that, provided the rules on bonuses
were tweaked, three major banks were still considering Amsterdam
as an option. The newspaper named JPMorgan, UBS, RBS and Morgan
Stanley as possibilities.
Real estate sources have told Reuters that JPMorgan had
studied costs of building or aquiring office space in
Amsterdam's financial district, but was sceptical.
It was not clear which three banks VNO considered serious
candidates, but it said they would generate 7,000-17,000 jobs
and up to 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) a year in tax
revenues, he said.
The 20 percent bonus cap was pushed through by Jeroen
Dijsselbloem's Labour party, the junior coalition partner in
conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte's previous government,
amid public anger over banker pay seen as exorbitant following
several major bailouts funded by taxpayers.
Rutte won elections on March 15 but is still locked in
negotiations to form a new, more conservative government that
have snagged on immigration issues.
Rutte has said that the bonus cap does not apply to
foreigners working in the Netherlands as long as the bank's
office there is not a head office.
The Amsterdam city government is working to remove other
potential barriers, by approving new office space and opening
more international schools.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
