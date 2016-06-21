LONDON, June 21 Britain's left-leaning Daily Mirror newspaper has urged its readers to vote to remain in the European Union in Thursday's referendum.

"This paper certainly has its issues with the EU but after the most divisive, vile and political campaign in living memory, we say ... vote remain tomorrow," it said in a front-page editorial in its Wednesday edition.

The Daily Mirror, which is owned by Trinity Mirror, had a daily circulation of 786,000 in April. (Reporting by James Davey)