* Chancellor warns of 'profound economic shock'
* Says claims border will remain open 'nonsensical'
By Amanda Ferguson
BELFAST, June 6 Damaging border controls between
Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic are inevitable if
Britain votes to leave the European Union this month, finance
minister George Osborne warned voters in the province on Monday.
Ireland and Britain have allowed the free movement of people
across their border for most of the past century, but Osborne
said checks on people and goods would be unavoidable if the
border becomes an external border of the EU in the wake of the
June 23 vote.
That would hit the 3.6 billion pounds ($5.2 billion) of
annual trade in goods and services that go to the Republic of
Ireland, 37 percent of Northern Ireland's total, he said.
"It is ... inevitable that there would be changes to border
arrangements. Leave campaigners who suggest this is not the case
are simply not being straight with people," Osborne said in a
statement ahead of a day of campaigning in Northern Ireland.
The dismantling of military border posts was a key aspect of
a 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of violence between
Catholic nationalists seeking a united Ireland and Protestant
unionists who wanted to keep Northern Ireland British. Over
3,600 died in the conflict.
Some Irish nationalists have warned that the return of
border posts could destabilise the peace process and the largest
nationalist party Sinn Fein has called for a referendum on a
united Ireland in the event of a Brexit.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Theresa Villiers,
one of several members of the British cabinet campaigning for
Brexit, has said repeatedly that there would be no need to erect
border controls.
But Osborne dismissed such claims as "nonsensical."
"You can't say 'we want to have control of our borders' as
they keep claiming and then say but its not going to effect
anything to do with the borders," Osborne said in an interview
with BBC Radio Ulster.
In addition to the border, Northern Ireland's dependence on
European Union subsidies for agriculture and funding as part of
its peace process made it particularly vulnerable and Brexit
would shrink the economy and increase unemployment, Osborne
warned.
"If the UK votes to leave, every credible independent voice
agrees there would be a profound economic shock," Osborne said.
Northern Irish leader Arlene Foster, a member of the anti-EU
Democratic Unionist Party, has described warnings of severe
damage to the economy as "scaremongering."
($1 = 0.6936 pounds)
(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Conor Humphries)