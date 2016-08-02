BELFAST Aug 2 Financial services firm Tullett
Prebon said on Tuesday it would create hundreds of jobs
in Northern Ireland, a province regarded as highly exposed to
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
It was the first major jobs announcement for the province
since the United Kingdom's June 23 referendum, which means
Northern Ireland will have the United Kingdom's only land border
with the European Union.
Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon, based in London, said it
would establish a major technology development centre in
Belfast, creating 300 jobs over three years.
Some companies have indicated in recent weeks that they
would delay decisions on British investments until the exit
terms become clear. But the referendum result weakened sterling
more than 10 percent against the dollar, a fall that Tullett
Prebon has said would help its business.
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, who backed
Britain's decision to leave the EU, said the announcement was
"highly significant" for the province.
(Reporting by Ian Graham; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)