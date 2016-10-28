LONDON Oct 28 The British government welcomed a
ruling by Northern Ireland's High Court on Friday that the law
of the province did not restrict the ability of Prime Minister
Theresa May to trigger an exit from the European Union.
"We welcome the court's judgement this morning and that it
agrees we can proceed to trigger Article 50 as planned," May's
spokesman said, referring to the Article 50 legal process of
exiting the EU.
In Northern Ireland, there are fears that Brexit could
undermine a 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of
bloodshed and lead to the reintroduction of unpopular and
cumbersome controls on the border with the Republic of Ireland,
which is an EU member.
"There is no reason to think that the outcome of the
referendum will do anything to undermine the rock-solid
commitment that the government has to the settlement that was
set out in the (1998) Belfast Agreement and to the people of
Northern Ireland," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)