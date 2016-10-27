LONDON Oct 27 Japanese carmaker Nissan could receive support from government-backed groups for infrastructure work if it expands its north of England plant after announcing it will build two new models there, Britain said on Thursday.

"If they expand their production facilities, often the local enterprise partnership for example would make improvements to road junctions," business minister Greg Clark told the BBC.

Earlier on Thursday, Nissan said it will build its new Qashqai model in Sunderland after warning last month that it could halt new spending unless the government guaranteed it would be protected as the country leaves the EU.

Asked by the BBC whether anything specific had been offered as compensation for European tariffs or leaving the single market, Clark gave no direct answer.

"The conversations we have had with Nissan and other companies in other sectors have all been about reinforcing the absolute determination of this government to make sure that Britain not only stays competitive but is even more attractive for investors," he said.

A Nissan spokesman said hundreds of jobs could be created in a few years' time by the firm's decision to build a new X-Trail compact model at Sunderland if there is significant demand for the cars.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)