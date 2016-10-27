LONDON Oct 27 Japanese carmaker Nissan said it will build its new Qashqai model at Britain's biggest car plant, confirming a report from Reuters, marking the first major investment from the autos-industry since the UK voted to leave the EU.

Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn had warned in September that Brexit could threaten new investment in Nissan's Sunderland plant, but said on Thursday that British government support had helped it to go ahead with its new investment.

"The commitment by the UK government that Sunderland would remain competitive certainly gave us the confidence to pull this important decision forward," said a spokesman for Nissan.

Nissan said as well as the Qashqai model it would also build its next X-trail model there. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Writing by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)