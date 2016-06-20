(Adds quotes, details, Toyota letter)
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, June 20 Nissan said it would take legal
action against the official campaign for Britain to leave the
European Union after the group used the Japanese carmaker's logo
in leaflets calling for voters to back Brexit on June 23.
On one "Vote Leave" flyer, the firm's logo appeared next to
those of four other major companies including Unilever
and fellow carmaker Vauxhall with the message: "Major
employers ... have all said they'll stay in the UK whatever the
result of the referendum."
Nissan, which says it would prefer Britain to remain in the
EU, said it would be issuing legal proceedings on Monday in
Britain's High Court to stop 'Vote Leave' from using its name
and logo and to "prevent them making any further false
statements and misrepresentations concerning Nissan.
"We vigorously protect the Nissan brand and intellectual
property in all markets in which we operate," the firm said in a
statement.
Vote Leave did not comment immediately when contacted by
Reuters.
Nissan said earlier this month that it was considering legal
action against the official campaign, a day after rival Toyota
said it could also make a legal complaint.
On Monday, a spokesman at Toyota said the firm's
position had not changed.
Consumer goods maker Unilever has also complained
to the "Vote Leave" campaign over the use of its name and logo.
On Monday, several carmakers repeated their calls for
Britain to remain in the 28-member bloc, with tariff-less access
to the single market benefiting major firms.
In a letter to staff, Toyota's UK managing director warned
that leaving the bloc would impose duties on cars of up to 10
percent, forcing the firm to either make cuts or raise prices,
negatively impacting sales.
"If the UK leaves the EU, we think it unlikely that the UK
can keep the current trading arrangements where there are 'no
tariffs or duties'," Shigeru Teramoto wrote in a letter jointly
signed by a British trade union official.
